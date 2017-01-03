It seems only fitting that the world leader of the past few years in PC sales be the first of the industry’s veterans to serve up some Windows Holographic-based VR headset specifics and a proof of concept after months of near-total secrecy.

Unfortunately, Lenovo’s yet-to-be-named low-cost contender for the likes of HTC and Valve’s Vive or Facebook’s Oculus Rift isn’t even partially functional in early pre-release prototype form on display at CES 2017 in Las Vegas as we speak.

The device doesn’t power on right now, so it’s still very much a work in progress, although Lenovo vows to make good on Microsoft’s promise to ship this, alongside similar Acer, Asus, Dell and HP products, by the end of the year.

Confirmed to set you back “closer to $300” than $400 whenever it actually launches, this looks surprisingly premium and polished already, with a reportedly comfortable fit, cool-sounding “suspended” lenses, and favorable overall similarities to Microsoft’s super-pricey HoloLens.

It also takes after Sony’s PlayStation VR in a few key design areas, and impressively claims to outshine, well, all of its rivals in the screen resolution department, with a pair of ultra-sharp 1,440 x 1,440 OLED panels. While gunning for a record low 350-gram figure, Lenovo’s first ever virtual reality headset uses a duo of built-in cameras for immersive room-scale experiences, no complicated external setup needed. Color us intrigued. Check that, outright excited.