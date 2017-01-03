While Apple reportedly struggles to get those next-gen iPad Pros ready for primetime, perhaps the biggest threat for Microsoft’s rapidly aging Surface Pro 4 convertible tablet comes from within the Windows 10 ecosystem.

Like clockwork, the high-end 2-in-1 Intel Kaby Lake-powered Lenovo Miix 720 ultraportable PC arrives just one year after the Skylake-based Miix 700, refining a simple but winning detachable design, and of course, bringing all your contemporary premium specs to the table. Most as optional add-ons requiring extra charges over the introductory $1,000 price point, including the latest i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and a hefty 1TB SSD.

$999.99 does at least cover your removable full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5mm of key travel, as well as a built-in up-to-150-degree tablet kickstand sporting “improved” dual hinges for “smoother rotation and firmer rigidity.”

The fastest port available on a computer today, Thunderbolt 3, also comes standard, alongside one USB 3.1 Type-C, a USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connector, microSD card slot, and a traditional audio jack. The 12-inch touchscreen is greatly enhanced in resolution, from a Full HD+ pixel count last year to QHD+ now, aka 2,880 x 1,920.

Then you have the small yet meaningful things, like a 5MP rear-facing camera, Windows Hello-capable infrared front snapper for instant face recognition, Dolby stereo speakers, slightly more robust battery life than before, and a respectably slim overall profile (14.6mm), with a not-so-chunky 2.4-pound figure.

Too bad the increasingly precise and creative Active Pen 2 is set to cost $60 by itself, and the Lenovo Miix 720 tablet/laptop hybrid will only see daylight in April.