Any prizes for guessing precisely what budget-focused Huawei sub-brand Honor intended to announce at its second ever CES appearance in Las Vegas? No? Then we’ll have to silently celebrate our prediction win while enthusiastically welcoming the dual rear camera-sporting 6X to both US and European shores.

Interestingly enough, the Chinese company’s official countdown clock is still running, so either someone prematurely spilled the beans on the Western expansion of the Honor 5X’s sequel, or there’s something else in the Sin City pipeline as well. Perhaps the “double or nothing” tagline actually hints at two North American product launches, not a single dual cam smartphone’s commercial rollout outside China.

Either way, we have absolutely no doubts regarding the veracity of availability and pricing information exclusively revealed by the XDA-Developers website, so be sure to start saving up for the January 4 pre-order debut of the upper mid-range Honor 6X stateside. Not much, just $250 if you can make do with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, or $300 to bump that up to 4 and 64 gigs respectively.

Granted, that’s considerably costlier than the Honor 5X, currently setting you back $160 after $40 discounts, but you do get a proficient pair of 12 + 2MP main snappers, extra memory and digital hoarding room, an improved 8MP selfie shooter, beefier Kirin 655 processor, arguably prettier build, and larger 3,340mAh battery squeezed into a similar 8.2mm-thin, 162-gram package, with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen.

The Honor 6X will begin shipping on January 15 in the US, costing €250 and up on the old continent, where it’s already confirmed for looming releases in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands and Russia.