BlackBerry Mercury teaser video is four seconds long

Alcatel parent company TCL is set to make BlackBerry’s future smartphones for at least a good while. It’s already made the DTEK50 and DTEK60 and sent them to sale, but only to subdued fanfare.

But the next rumored release — with a swanky, solid keyboard, a codename of “Mercury,” and an announcement this CES — is definitely getting some level of PR going on. Like, four seconds’ worth.

Steve Cistulli, who heads TCL North America, has been leaving out crpytic breadcrumbs to this phone, which we expect to be called the DTEK70. And if references to legendary typewriters are not your cup of tea, well, at least you’re being shoved a cup of tea. Plus, this phone’s also been said to be heading to Verizon, so we’ll have to see if there’s real carrier excitement here.

The CES 2017 train is a-rarin’ to go.