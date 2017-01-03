Phones
471

BlackBerry Mercury teaser video is four seconds long

Contents
Advertisement

Alcatel parent company TCL is set to make BlackBerry’s future smartphones for at least a good while. It’s already made the DTEK50 and DTEK60 and sent them to sale, but only to subdued fanfare.

But the next rumored release — with a swanky, solid keyboard, a codename of “Mercury,” and an announcement this CES — is definitely getting some level of PR going on. Like, four seconds’ worth.

Steve Cistulli, who heads TCL North America, has been leaving out crpytic breadcrumbs to this phone, which we expect to be called the DTEK70. And if references to legendary typewriters are not your cup of tea, well, at least you’re being shoved a cup of tea. Plus, this phone’s also been said to be heading to Verizon, so we’ll have to see if there’s real carrier excitement here.

The CES 2017 train is a-rarin’ to go.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
63%
Like It
25%
Want It
13%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
CrackBerry
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Blackberry, DTEK70, keyboard, Mercury, News, Rumors, TCL, teaser, Video
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.