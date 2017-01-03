In the market for a convertible mini-laptop with one of those sizzling hot 360-degree hinges letting you use the thing in four different modes for various purposes and applications, including as a (bulky) tablet, but not looking to spend a whopping $1,500 on an Intel Kaby Lake-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga?

Technically, the just-unveiled Asus Chromebook Flip C302 at CES 2017 does everything a super-premium 2-in-1 Windows hybrid can, twisting and turning at its future owner’s behest to pull “high-performance” Chromebook duty, seamlessly flip into handy Chrome OS tablet form, plus “anything in between.”

Of course, even with official Android app support provided out the box, Chrome OS is arguably no productivity match for Windows 10. And then you have generally mediocre specs (by refreshed X1 Yoga standards), like a 12.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, up to a 6th gen Intel Core m3 processor, and 8GB RAM.

Compared to the first-gen 10-inch Flip C100 however, this new and versatile Asus Chromebook feels like quite the workhorse, 10-hour battery life, backlit non-detachable keyboard, “super-large” touchpad, “future-proof” USB Type-C ports (two of them, no less), 802.11ac Wi-Fi speeds and all.

At 2.65 pounds and 13.7mm thickness, the “elegant” metallic-designed Asus Chromebook Flip C302 looks like an overall very smart buy on paper, setting you back $499 starting today.