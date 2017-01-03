Wearables on the tick-tock: Apple Watch Series 3 could come Q3 with better battery life
Taiwanese company Quanta Computer will get the contract to manufacture the next version of the Apple Watch.
So goes today’s Economic Daily News as it reports that the company will solely be in charge of making a more enduring and powerful smartwatch for Infinite Loop — even if demand were to double from 2016’s sales numbers, Quanta would be able to handle the influx with its factories in China.
Market analysts were supposedly disappointed by Apple Watch purchase figures in fiscal 2016, expecting 12 million and only getting 7.5 million. They blame that result on Series 2 watches’ battery lives, mostly unchanged from the first one. New battery technology on the so-called “Apple Watch Series 3” could bring more money to all companies involved in production.
Regardless of what fiscal year 2018 will bring, — when we’ll see full impact of a third Apple Watch — this year is turning out a great holiday start for Apple with the Series 2. At least that’s what CEO Tim Cook thinks.