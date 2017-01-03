Phones
Analysts believe LG G6 costs less to make, invest in stock

There are plenty of rumors as to what LG will want to do and what it will try and do for its anticipated G6 release coming this season. The chaebol has been trying to stabilize its image in mobile after a disastrous performance from the G5 last year.

One factor that financial analysts believe will help the company is word that Samsung has pushed back its Galaxy S8 launch. In addition to more breathing room, LG has also reduced overhead on its production line for the upcoming phone.

The Korea Herald was told by a KB Securities analyst that as parts providers have cut prices, the G6 may end up 20 percent cheaper to make than the G5 did.

Intel, insights and a bit of a cyclical syndrome with CES going on have boosted LG’s stock up by over 20 percent in the past month, rescuing it from a one-year low.

