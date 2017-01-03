Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731): a long name for a durable little learning tool
ASUS flipped over a new leaf with its Chromebook Flip series today. Now it’s Acer’s turn to set up a beefier foundation for its Chrome OS offerings with the Chromebook 11 N7 — or, if you prefer less fabulous branding, the C731.
The new compact laptop has been ruggedized and made to withstand drops from four feet above ground, good enough for a US Military Standard 810G rating. Keeping the pressure down, you can put up to 132 pounds of it onto the top cover of this thing. And with how it looks, you can see why all of: rubber, rubber, rubber. As a result, the N7 won’t really slip from any surface. The recessed keyboard can also take in spills, too, of up to 330ml or more than a decent Tetra Pak of juice.
The 11.6-inch screen sticks with 1366 x 768 resolution, but you do have an option to make it a touchscreen. Regardless of if you do, you can also lay this thing out flat with 180 degrees of rotation. And regardless of even that, you’ll average around 12 hours of battery life.
In North America, the Chromebook 11 N7 will start at $229.99 for a non-touch model with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and will go on sale this month. EMEA regions will see it next month, beginning at €299. That flash drive can be upgraded to 32GB, by the way.
And one more note: Google Play apps won’t be available right out of the box, so you’ll have to wait a while before a wider Chrome OS update brings that to the N7.