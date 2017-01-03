Samsung will bide its time in pushing out the Galaxy S8, a phone that was once the speculative pioneering virtual reality bastion with stereo speakers, Daydream VR support and a 4K screen. Another round in the rumor mills and the prevailing thought on the S8 has turned back to a quad HD Super AMOLED display instead.

But the Galaxy Note 8 might make the resolution jump instead. At least that’s what BusinessKorea is reporting.

A source at a supplier told the outlet that the Note 8, expected out sometime in the second half of the year, will follow on with 4K resolution for virtual reality experience enhancement. The phone will also reportedly be co-introduced with a new Gear VR headset.

Other rumors pile on an improved S Pen stylus for the Note and a smart assistant featured named Bixby and based on technology Samsung acquired from its purchase of Viv.

A core doubt that we’re looking at is the timeframe for launch as Apple is expected to hit expectations out of the park for its newest and, perhaps, showiest iPhone ever come early September. That said, the company’s supply chain has been a sluggish actor and a depressant on apparent demand for this year’s iPhones. If that condition remains in place, it could give Samsung more breathing room to launch the Note 8 later than it has for the Note 5 (Unpacked event on August 13, 2015) and the Note 7 (August 2, 2016). In fact, the Galaxy Note 4 debuted on September 3, 2014.

That sort of breathing room will lend some perceived credibility to the chaebol’s renewed efforts on safety after the Note 7 went into total recall after some units’ batteries malfunctioned and exploded. Samsung will report its findings on the cause of those explosions this month.