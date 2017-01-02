Phones
ZTE Axon 7 mini discounts persist, though in very specific ways

If you didn’t get a chance to snag a sub-$200 phone for one of your Christmas gift listers, well, settle down — this scenario is highly contrived and we wouldn’t want to put you in such a position other than to peddle our Holiday Shopping Guide for your post-holiday reading pleasure, just for laughs. We just wanted to point out that this discount has been going on for a while.

ZTE, however, is continuing to put you in the position of getting an Axon 7 mini for $100 off. Yep, great sound, a decent software pack and stepped-up basic after-purchase care, all available for just under $200.

It’s in your choice of two colors and both are discounted. You just have to go to Best Buy to get it in Ion Gold or to Newegg in Platinum Gray. For what a literal penny’s worth, it’s cheaper at the latter ($199.98) rather than the former ($199.99).

We have no idea how long these prices will last, but suffice to say, they’ve lasted for a month already.

Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
