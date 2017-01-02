Sony Xperia X gets Android 7.1.1 in a Concept program update
It boasted, promised and now has delivered.
Sony Xperia X owners enrolled in the Experimental track of the Xperia X Concept program are now receiving an update for Android 7.1.1 Nougat Maintenance Release 1.
One member of the software team behind it had communicated to Xperia Blog last month, expressing desire to be the first OEM to send out the software version that was then exclusive to Google Nexus and Pixel devices.
Build 38.3.A.0.41 also includes a new restart option in the power button menu, camera performance tweaks and PlayStation 4 Remote Play among a few other updates interface- and security-wise.
If ever a final release for general availability pops up, we’ll let you know.
