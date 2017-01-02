Samsung has been reportedly experimenting with various innovative designs, features and technologies behind the scenes for what may prove a crucial rebound test in a few months, looking to atone for Note 7’s failings by enhancing the usable screen real estate, raw power, multitasking prowess, camera performance, audio skills, convenience and productivity of the “next big thing.”

But while it’s certainly not surprising to hear the Galaxy S8 could borrow characteristics from the chaebol’s other high-end smartphone family, as well as find inspiration in the work of Android and iOS-specialized rivals, Samsung is now even tipped to imitate mobile-struggling Microsoft.

What didn’t save Lumias might be refined and used to boost the wow factor of possibly the most anticipated Android flagship of 2017, obviously under a new name. Samsung Desktop Experience is how a blatant Continuum clone could see daylight before long, aiming to “extend your workspace” by seamlessly synching select Galaxy phones to your PC.

Oddly enough, there’s no Display Dock copycat in sight, at least for the time being, as a purported Samsung Galaxy S8 presentation slide merely shows a handheld, cable (USB Type-C, presumably), external monitor, plus Bluetooth-connected keyboard and mouse.

Hence, the Korean giant’s multi-device, “multi-tasking”-improving solution might be a software-only thing, not to mention purely experimental or, well, entirely fabricated. Even if it takes after Windows Continuum, it’s probably going to need time for robust mainstream adoption, and calling it a clone sounds unfair all in all, considering the stark productivity contrast between the two operating systems.