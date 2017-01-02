Phones
Refined Samsung Galaxy A (2017) smartphone trio goes official with water resistance

Contents
Although Samsung skipped the traditional year-end introduction of new mid-range Galaxy A Android handhelds, the Note 7-hurting chaebol couldn’t wait until CES 2017 to take the wraps off those three oft-leaked “stylish, powerful and practical” non-flagship models.

As expected, the Galaxy A3 (2017), A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) all look dazzling for their rumored price points, what with “premium” metal frames, 3D glass backs, and a snazzy spectrum of paint jobs including Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud.

Unfortunately still running the outdated Marshmallow flavor of Google’s industry-dominating mobile OS, the latest Galaxy A series also takes after the GS7 high-end duo in the water and dust resistance department, carrying robust IP68 certification.

That’s right, even the compact, low to mid-end 2017 edition of the A3 can withstand water immersion, also featuring MST and NFC technology for full Samsung Pay support, and hiding a fingerprint reader underneath its physical home button.

Otherwise, the 4.7-incher isn’t much to write home about, HD screen resolution, octa-core 1.6GHz processor, 13/8MP cameras, USB Type-C connectivity, 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, 2,350mAh battery and all.

Obviously, the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and 5.7-inch A7 (2017) are a lot more advanced, integrating Full HD displays, unnamed 1.9GHz octa-core SoCs, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (each), as well as 16MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras. Oh, and their significantly larger 3,000 and 3,600mAh batteries are fast-charging-capable, too.

Russia will apparently be getting the new Galaxy A threesome first, in “early-January”, followed by “global markets”… at some point, no official pricing available yet.

Source
Samsung Mobile Press
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, CES, CES 2017, Galaxy A, Galaxy A3, Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7, Galaxy A7 (2017), News, Samsung
