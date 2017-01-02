Although Samsung skipped the traditional year-end introduction of new mid-range Galaxy A Android handhelds, the Note 7-hurting chaebol couldn’t wait until CES 2017 to take the wraps off those three oft-leaked “stylish, powerful and practical” non-flagship models.

As expected, the Galaxy A3 (2017), A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) all look dazzling for their rumored price points, what with “premium” metal frames, 3D glass backs, and a snazzy spectrum of paint jobs including Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud.

Unfortunately still running the outdated Marshmallow flavor of Google’s industry-dominating mobile OS, the latest Galaxy A series also takes after the GS7 high-end duo in the water and dust resistance department, carrying robust IP68 certification.

That’s right, even the compact, low to mid-end 2017 edition of the A3 can withstand water immersion, also featuring MST and NFC technology for full Samsung Pay support, and hiding a fingerprint reader underneath its physical home button.

Otherwise, the 4.7-incher isn’t much to write home about, HD screen resolution, octa-core 1.6GHz processor, 13/8MP cameras, USB Type-C connectivity, 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, 2,350mAh battery and all.

Obviously, the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and 5.7-inch A7 (2017) are a lot more advanced, integrating Full HD displays, unnamed 1.9GHz octa-core SoCs, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (each), as well as 16MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras. Oh, and their significantly larger 3,000 and 3,600mAh batteries are fast-charging-capable, too.

Russia will apparently be getting the new Galaxy A threesome first, in “early-January”, followed by “global markets”… at some point, no official pricing available yet.