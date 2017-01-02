How does a post scheduled for January 4 get published when barely any part of the earth has hit January 3?

In any case, it’s the conundrum that has gotten Qualcomm into a little trouble and has brought us the news that ASUS will be pushing the previously teased ZenFone AR at CES 2017, the first device with a Snapdragon 821 and Google Tango technology concurrently along with support for Daydream VR, an Android Nougat feature.

For Google, the ZenFone marks its second device with its Tango set of hardware and software processing for augmented reality applications. For ASUS, it can claim more feature support above Lenovo’s Tango-enabled Phab 2 Pro — that phone does not have Daydream, thanks to the lower-grade Snapdragon 653 processor.

Evan Blass followed that accidental reveal with a purposeful one on his @evleaks Twitter feed, showing off the rather bog standard design language ASUS supposedly has opted to go with. You can see the extra hardware stuffed onto the back for motion tracking and depth sensing.

ASUS ZenFone AR (2nd Google Tango phone) pic.twitter.com/ctKQ9IKfeC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 2, 2017

We’ll be quite honest and say that it’ll only be a matter of time before we run through all of these facts officially come tomorrow in Las Vegas.