Lineage OS gets logo, asking for slave and mirror servers

The project formerly known as CyanogenMod has a new name and now has a new look to it. No, it isn’t some blue-ish humanoid thing that’s at all relatable and can be anthropomorphized on your DeviantArt profile. This is the new Lineage OS.

And here to represent it is a simple glyph: two circular nodes tethered to a central, larger “target” node. While there’s no official word out as to what it represents, the turquoise color (another shade of cyan) and the strong ties between the vanilla Android and the more exotic Cyanogen(Mod) distributions are definitely emanating here. And there’s a heaping dose of idealism in software, too.

Lineage OS has also announced that it is working with partners and seeking further volunteered infrastructure to host slave and mirror servers of high capacity from professionally-based sources (unfortunately, no dice for gigabit at home peeps).

No official builds are up yet, but word on how updates will be handled will come shortly. While images have been refreshed on a nightly basis with CyanogenMod for select devices, the likelier option here will be weeklies — at least starting out.