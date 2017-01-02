Huawei has perhaps been 2016’s biggest all-around tech winner, thanks to both own-brand and Honor smartphones, flagship models and affordable mid-rangers, with the Chinese company’s sights now decidedly set on Apple’s global shipment silver medal.

No time to celebrate or slack off therefore, as “something #epic is brewing”, promising “double or nothing” performance, “truly made #forthebrave”, “never tied down”, as well as “fiercely unlocked.”

What might all these advertising slogans mean? We’ll find out tomorrow, January 3, at 2:30 PM PST, when Honor apparently intends to unveil a “scrumptious” new phone in Las Vegas ahead of CES 2017’s formal January 5 opener.

Right now, we can merely be certain of this upcoming unlocked Android handheld’s dual rear-facing camera (double or nothing), and reasonable pricing. That latter part suggests the “conceptual” AI-centric Honor Magic isn’t headed for the US just yet, and if we were to venture a more precise guess, we’d wager on the Honor 6X instead spreading its wings outside the OEM’s homeland.

After all, CES 2016 saw the ultra-low-cost, respectable Honor 5X reach the North American continent following a commercial debut in China a few months earlier, so you can definitely notice a possible pattern there. Fingers crossed the 6X runs Nougat stateside, serving up a trendy dual cam setup, at least 3GB RAM, 8MP selfie snapper, and premium build at $200 tops.