Looking at the latest XPS 13 specification revision and redesign, it sure seems like Dell made the right call giving up on Android-powered Venue tablets last year to increase its focus on Windows convertible machines.

Yes, the always potent, robust yet lightweight and slender Dell XPS 13 laptop family now includes an even prettier, more versatile member squeezed into a traditional 11-inch form factor capable of twisting and turning just like Lenovo Yoga-series ultraportable PCs.

Scheduled for a commercial US launch later this week, on January 5, the 2-in-1 Intel Kaby Lake-based XPS 13 will cost $1,000 and up, accommodating the world’s greatest computing features in its top-of-the-line configurations.

You’ll be able to choose a Core i5 or i7 processor (technically, of the lower-end M variation), no noisy fans included, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB solid-state storage, Quad HD+ (3,200 x 1,800 pixels) screen resolution, with Intel HD Graphics 615 offered across the board, battery life ranging from 7 to 15 hours, and all the ports and connectors you could ever want or need (two USB Type-C, one Thunderbolt 3, a microSD card reader, DisplayPort, and yes, even a headphone jack).

Still, the number one selling point here, especially over standard, non-convertible Dell XPS 13 flavors, is how easily and conveniently you can rotate that beautiful touchscreen into four usage modes, leveraging a subtle hinge keeping the full-sized backlit keyboard always in place. We’ll be looking for some quality hands-on time with the Windows 10 hybrid at CES in Las Vegas, so stay tuned.