CES 2017 is officially just around the corner, and we all know what that means. A number of trigger-happy Las Vegas exhibitors should begin to unveil their next-generation mobile, PC, wearable and VR gear (to only name a few popular product categories) right about now, basically turning the four-day show into an entire-week thing.

Asus isn’t quite ready to follow Samsung’s suit however, at least not yet, having scheduled a “Zennovation” event for Wednesday, January 4, to possibly take the wraps off a monster battery-packing, dual rear camera-sporting new ZenFone Zoom.

But this goal-failing Taiwanese OEM very rarely launches just the one phone, and China’s FCC equivalent strongly suggests another mid-end ZenFone-series device is coming soon. No idea if the X00GD will be part of the ZenFone 3 or 4 family, though like the Z01HDA, battery size shapes up as a key selling point.

We might be looking at a budget-friendly ZenFone 4 Max here, 4,850mAh cell, 5.2-inch 720p screen, unspecified octa-core 1.5GHz processor and all. There doesn’t seem to be anything special about the upcoming Android handheld’s metallic design, with relatively thick bezels, a front-fitted home button, no rear-placed volume rocker, just the one 13MP main camera and 8MP selfie snapper.

On the plus side, you got OS build 7.0 Nougat already running the software show, 2, 3 and 4GB RAM options, 16 to 64GB internal storage space, and a trio of cool-sounding paint jobs: luxury gold, rose gold, and black. Not too shabby for what we expect hope to cost no more than $300 in its highest-end configuration.