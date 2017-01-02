When Asus began building up its pre-CES 2017 January 4 “Zennovation” event, we couldn’t help but automatically dream of a Snapdragon 835-powered ZenFone 4 or 3 Zoom. It seemed a little early, especially for the former, considering the May 2016 announcement of the first few ZenFone 3 models, but there was hope.

Very soon after however, the ZenFone 3 Zoom prematurely broke cover through China’s FCC counterpart and the Bluetooth SIG with dual rear cameras, a monstrous battery, and alas, just a Snapdragon 625 processor in tow.

Earlier today, we told you about another prospective mid-range ZenFone 3 derivation, clearly not packing Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, though that doesn’t necessarily mean the SD835 hero of our dreams isn’t also coming this week.

Asus essentially spells it out for us now on Twitter, previewing a “level up”, with the “world’s best processor fully unleashed the potential.” Technically, the Snapdragon 821 is still the mobile world’s top dog, but odds are Qualcomm will finally and thoroughly detail the 835 tomorrow, during the San Diego-based semiconductor giant’s own CES 2017 Las Vegas keynote.

Don’t bet the farm on Xiaomi unveiling the first ever Snapdragon 835 phone ergo, and keep in mind Asus also recently teased a dual cam setup and immersive VR functionality for what we now feel confident to predict will be the ZenFone 4.