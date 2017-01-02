Infinite Loop has reportedly been kicking down production orders for its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. In addition to a squeezed supply chain that didn’t help during the initial demand squeeze for the products, some analysts don’t believe that base turnout may not bring Apple to record holiday earnings.

Nikkei Asian Review is reporting from suppliers’ figures that the company is cutting second quarter parts buys by an estimated 10 percent on an annual basis. That follows an estimated 2Q15 decline of 20 to 30 percent.

The iPhone 7 Plus has gotten Apple into a bind with the extra camera sensor, glass and wires needed at back, mostly coming from Japanese suppliers. The new, more expensive and very popular Jet Black finish, while sugar sweet for a rush, proved somewhat bitter for sating crowds.

But hey, these order estimates are for results that will be brought out during the winter, not for the quarter that just ended. We’ll have to wait three more weeks to see if Apple can bat above 74.78 million iPhone unit sales for a record.