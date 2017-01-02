Phones
248

Android Nougat hits OnePlus 3 right around New Year’s Day

Contents
Advertisement

Depending on where you were in the world you could say that OnePlus barely made or broke its promise of delivering its OxygenOS 4.0 and Android 7.0 Nougat to its two latest devices, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Your tolerance may vary, but it seems that over-the-air updates for every unit have made the ways starting from December 31 onward. Both devices will get interface tweak native to Nougat like changes to the notification shades, multi-window, direct replies in-notification and other upgrades like custom DPI settings, status bar icon edits and a better shelf experience.

Owners of the OnePlus 3T that are on the Open Beta program are starting on a new Open Beta thread with its first update being pushed concurrently.

Issues still clinging to OnePlus concern the OnePlus 2’s option for Nougat, quick follow-up adoption of Android 7.1.1 and touch latency issues for the 3 and 3T. All issues may need more time to be parsed out.

OnePlus 3OnePlus 3TOpen Beta 1 for 3T

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, Beta, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, ota, release date, Software Update
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.