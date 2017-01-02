Android Nougat hits OnePlus 3 right around New Year’s Day
Depending on where you were in the world you could say that OnePlus barely made or broke its promise of delivering its OxygenOS 4.0 and Android 7.0 Nougat to its two latest devices, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.
Your tolerance may vary, but it seems that over-the-air updates for every unit have made the ways starting from December 31 onward. Both devices will get interface tweak native to Nougat like changes to the notification shades, multi-window, direct replies in-notification and other upgrades like custom DPI settings, status bar icon edits and a better shelf experience.
Owners of the OnePlus 3T that are on the Open Beta program are starting on a new Open Beta thread with its first update being pushed concurrently.
Issues still clinging to OnePlus concern the OnePlus 2’s option for Nougat, quick follow-up adoption of Android 7.1.1 and touch latency issues for the 3 and 3T. All issues may need more time to be parsed out.