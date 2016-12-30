Samsung Galaxy S7 Nougat beta program is finally ending today, official update coming in January
Public OS beta tests are nice and all, making users feel included in the software optimizing process, and helping companies identify and quash more bugs faster. But there is such a thing as too much preparation, and Samsung went a little overboard setting the stage for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s official, wide-scale and fully polished Nougat upgrades.
With the Note 7 prematurely out of the picture, these spring 2016-released flagship devices should have really been able to completely leave Marshmallow behind by now. Instead, you’ll need to wait until sometime in January (“as soon as possible”, if it’s any consolation) for the GS7 duo to properly follow phones like the HTC 10 and One M9, LG G5, Sony Xperia X Performance, XZ, X and X Compact, or the Moto Z on the silky smooth N bandwagon.
For now, let’s be happy the “Galaxy Beta programme” is ending at last later today, December 30, after no less than five pre-launch build rollouts, giving Samsung some breathing room to iron out remaining kinks, and “try to apply most of the useful opinions shared by all of you in official Nougat OS version.”
To be clear, there will be no more Beta versions dished out, no individual feedback related to “Error report” and “Suggestion” menus in the preview app, and yes, there’s still hope for a direct leap to Android 7.1.1 Nougat next month.