Microsoft’s typical Surface Pro 4 upgrade window has closed a couple of months back, when only a marginally altered Surface Book, first-of-its-kind Surface Studio AiO PC and Surface Dial… wheel saw daylight alongside mostly vague details on Windows 10’s upcoming Creators update.

But a 2-in-1 Surface Pro 5 detachable laptop is still undoubtedly on its way to store shelves worldwide, sooner rather than later, according to new Chinese-language media reports. Anonymous insiders speak of a first quarter 2017 launch, which would probably slot the presumably Kaby Lake-powered convertible tablet directly against Apple’s next generation of iPad Pros.

Coincidence? We think not, given Redmond’s recent marketing focus on Cupertino parody, though TSMC’s low 10nm chip yields may further stall the long overdue iPad family revision.

Alas, we know very little about the Surface Pro 5’s spec sheet, with an Ultra HD display and magnetic charging stylus purportedly on deck. Ultra HD, UHD or 4K generally refers to a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel count, up from an already impressive 2,736 x 1,824 resolution for last year’s fourth-gen Windows tablet/laptop hybrid.

The only other thing today’s speculative report reveals is the name of the device’s manufacturer and assembler, which is still Pegatron, and not Quanta… just yet.