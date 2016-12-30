Surprised to see the underdog LG V20 crowned as 2016’s best premium smartphone in our editorial team’s secret ballot-based hierarchy, ahead of traditional front-runners from Apple and Samsung?

To be frank, the beastly 5.7-incher’s win caught us all somewhat off guard, although it’s clearly well-deserved when you think about it. This is a phenomenal Android 7.0 Nougat-powered phablet from a number of standpoints, including audio, video capture, photography, screen quality, battery life and good old fashioned raw system speed.

Of course, such a high level of all-around excellence can’t come cheap, but if you don’t have a problem committing to America’s fourth largest mobile network, there’s a 50 percent discount up for grabs through December 31.

That’s right, Sprint will let you score the LG V20 for no upfront payment now with 24 monthly installments of $16.50 each, instead of the typical $33 charge. That adds up to a measly (all things considered) $396, not $792, and it’s an arguably crazy low price to pay for an off-contract Snapdragon 820 powerhouse with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Speaking of ways to augment the phone’s on-board digital hoarding room, the unlocked variant is available on its maker’s US website alongside a free 200GB microSD card, normally worth $249 by itself. Also a pretty decent deal… if you don’t mind coughing up a whopping $800 all at once.

Oh, and third-party retailers like Newegg and B&H still bundle the unlocked $799.99 LG V20 with an assortment of tablet, power bank and headphone gifts, which may also pique the interest of bargain hunters nationwide.