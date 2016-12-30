As much as we’d all like to see virtual reality headsets take after the world’s most popular high-end smartphones, with major new releases scheduled every six to 12 months, it’s probably time to face facts.

Before HTC, Oculus, Sony and even Samsung or LG can routinely start upgrading, refreshing and rehashing Vives, Rifts, PlayStation VRs, Gear VRs and 360 VRs, the overall “ecosystem” needs work, more immersive content has to become widely available, and a number of game-changing technologies need to be polished, perfected and prepped for primetime.

Bottom line, let’s be realistic, and stop dreaming with our eyes open of CES 2017-staged HTC Vive 2 or Oculus Rift 2 announcements next week. The former is definitely not happening, according to an official company statement negating recent rumors, and Facebook’s VR-focused daughter outfit doesn’t even have a Las Vegas exhibition of its own planned.

“At Vive, we are laser focused on building out a strong and growing ecosystem for current and future Vive owners so they can experience the best room-scale VR with the most compelling content available.” That’s all HTC is ready to share regarding Vive’s near future for the time being, practically hinting at new apps and “experiences” in the making. That’s… better than nothing, right?