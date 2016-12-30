Unfazed by yet another year of perpetual financial losses and ultimately missed smartphone shipment goals, HTC is absolutely not considering a mobile division sale or retirement. To help drive that point home, the long-struggling Taiwanese OEM may try to start 2017 on a high note (pun intended) with the January 12 introduction of a new premium Ocean Note phablet.

“Confirmed” as “real and alive” a couple of months back after what seemed like an implausible conceptual demonstration, this “high-quality” camera-toting bad boy will unfortunately carry on the headphone jack-omitting trend, according to fresh word on the street from China.

Apparently, one of HTC’s main targets for the Ocean Note (just a codename, remember) is to outclass Google’s Pixels, which this same company helped build, in the DxO Mark image quality hierarchy. Screen proficiency and audio performance are rumored as the phone’s other major selling points, with curved edges probably added to the 10 or 10 evo’s design, and “adaptive” USB Type-C earbuds once again meant to compensate for the lack of our cherished 3.5mm sound port.

A MediaTek processor is also in the cards, if we understand today’s speculative report correctly, but we’re guessing something with a little more oomph than the mid-range Helio P10 supposedly powering a One X10 device likewise expected out next month. Meanwhile, it’s still unclear if we should also count on “Ocean Master” and “Ocean Smart” January releases. Stay tuned as we find out more.