Wearables
198

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Review: The smartwatch final frontier!

Contents
Advertisement

Juan’s on something of a mission. He’s looking to replace his favorite smartwatch, the Pebble Time. In the comments of our recent videos and podcasts, the most recommended replacement was Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier.

Another personal aspect of this review, we’re not currently using a Samsung phone as my daily driver. The set up process isn’t painful, but there are several apps necessary to install before you can use the frontier on a different manufacturer’s phone. This is more involved than setting up an Android Wear or Pebble watch for instance, as you’ll be tied into Samsung services like S-Health.

Samsung’s smartwatch evolution has been interesting to observe. Watching experiments with cameras and home buttons, to outright putting a mini phone on your wrist, the Frontier takes what we liked about the Gear S2 and refines it. This Gear wears a lot more like a traditional timepiece, and will be appreciated by folks who enjoy a larger, bolder watch body.

It’s got the specs. It’s got the look. Is it the right replacement for the Pebble? Let’s take a look!

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Review: The smartwatch final frontier!

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
Android, Gear S3 Frontier, Samsung, smartwatch, Tizen
, , , ,
About The Author
Juan Carlos Bagnell
Juan has been geeking out on personal computing since before PCs had GUIs. After studying Theatre in college, Juan worked with a contractor that supported servers and mobile devices for Department of Energy facilities. After moving to Los Angeles California, and working as a commercial casting director, he now dedicates his time to discussing the tech landscape as a consumer advocate. You’ll often see him pop in local news broadcasts. Passionate about mobile content creation, he recently published his first book on smartphone photography.