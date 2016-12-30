Juan’s on something of a mission. He’s looking to replace his favorite smartwatch, the Pebble Time. In the comments of our recent videos and podcasts, the most recommended replacement was Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier.

Another personal aspect of this review, we’re not currently using a Samsung phone as my daily driver. The set up process isn’t painful, but there are several apps necessary to install before you can use the frontier on a different manufacturer’s phone. This is more involved than setting up an Android Wear or Pebble watch for instance, as you’ll be tied into Samsung services like S-Health.

Samsung’s smartwatch evolution has been interesting to observe. Watching experiments with cameras and home buttons, to outright putting a mini phone on your wrist, the Frontier takes what we liked about the Gear S2 and refines it. This Gear wears a lot more like a traditional timepiece, and will be appreciated by folks who enjoy a larger, bolder watch body.

It’s got the specs. It’s got the look. Is it the right replacement for the Pebble? Let’s take a look!

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Review: The smartwatch final frontier!