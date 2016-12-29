Dual camera phones are becoming less and less of an obligatory high-end affair, and ZTE will no doubt jump on the affordable bokeh-capable mid-ranger bandwagon before long with the Blade V8.

Revealed in full on the Chinese company’s own website, this respectable, non-flagship 5.2-incher may or may not travel to Las Vegas next week for a formal CES 2017 introduction alongside the Project CSX-voted SpiderPhone, and it may or may not be released worldwide.

But it’s definitely going to allow you to shoot DSLR-grade photos before focusing, as well as snap stereoscopic 3D pics viewable in all their glory using VR glasses. No words on pricing just yet, and if you want to check out the handheld’s written announcement, you’ll need to access a cached webpage.

Sounds like a pretty clear indicator of a premature CES launch, though other than a “harmonious” horizontally-arranged dual rear cam with 13 and 2MP sensors, the ZTE Blade V8 is not much to write home about.

We’re obviously glad to see Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed, and the “outstanding design”, metallic body, matte finish, diamond-cut edges and all, isn’t half bad either. Then you have decent overall specs like 3GB RAM, Full HD screen resolution, 32GB storage, octa-core Snapdragon 435 processing power, and a home button-baked fingerprint reader. Still, the unknown price tag will probably make or break this ZTE Blade V8.