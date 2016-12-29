Tireless Xiaomi is tireless, reportedly working on a smaller edgeless Mi MIX (though maybe not), killer pint-sized Mi S (still doubtful), flat-screened Mi Note 2 (likewise questionable), and Galaxy S8-contending Mi 6 (this one’s only a matter of time).

Let’s not forget future entries in the budget-friendly Redmi series, like a Note 4X that’s already practically guaranteed to pack 4GB RAM and an octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor. We don’t want to bore you with a huge recap of recent Redmi releases, but it’s obviously important to remember what the original Note 4 was all about when it saw daylight back in August.

Today’s leaked “About Phone” screen seemingly pertaining to the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X hints at incremental upgrades from 2 and 3GB RAM, as well as a MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, mostly justifying a speculated price hike to around $185 (CNY 1,300).

That’s probably with 32GB internal storage space, your 64 gig boost no doubt costing extra, while Android 6.0 Marshmallow will apparently still run the software show out the box in skinned MIUI 8.1 form. The rest of the rumored Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X features perfectly match those of the non-X Note 4, including a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, microSD support, dual SIM slots, 13/5MP cameras, and a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner.