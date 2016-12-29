Sprint announced that it would repatriate or establish 5,000 jobs in the United States. President-Elect Donald Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that the corporate top hats credit the businessman-turned-politician for allowing a move to be possible.

The nation’s fourth-largest cellular carrier by subscriber base has shed jobs at its headquarters and call centers for the past several years. It currently has about 30,000 employees on its payroll, 21 percent fewer employees from three years ago.

The 5,000 job claim goes toward its parent company’s commitment of 50,000 new jobs in the US. Japanese telecom company SoftBank acquired Sprint in 2012 and attempted to merge it with T-Mobile the following year to no regulatory appeal and, thus, no success.

Bloomberg reports that Sprint must fund the venture, not SoftBank.

Trump, who met with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the wider jobs initiative, said he was called by “the head person” of Sprint and told of the move yesterday afternoon.

“Masa and some other people were very much involved with that,” the President-Elect said.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure issued a short statement with the company’s announcement:

We are excited to work with President-Elect Trump and his Administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S..We believe it is critical for business and government to partner together to create more job opportunities in the U.S. and ensure prosperity for all Americans.

SoftBank-backed OneWeb Ltd., a satellite internet startup, is also getting 1,200 jobs with another 1,800 jobs ensured at the suppliers the company works with, like Qualcomm and Honeywell.