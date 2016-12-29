Samsung is reportedly considering a wide range of radical aesthetic and functional changes for the Galaxy S8 that’s now expected out in April, and while several sound positively mind-blowing, you probably won’t like them all.

Case in point, the increasingly plausible exclusion of the aging but beloved 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of USB Type-C and wireless audio reliance. Taking a page from Apple’s controversial 2016 playbook, the unchallenged world leader of smartphone shipments may look to release its best wireless earbuds yet alongside the GS8 handheld to make up for the jack omission.

We’re still light on details regarding this mysterious cord-free in-ear headset, though something tells us Samsung will also be charging extra for it from Galaxy S8 buyers. Hopefully, less than the $200 MSRP of the Gear IconX, or the $159 recommended price tag attached to Cupertino’s iPhone 7-compatible AirPods… when they’re actually in stock.

Of course, if S7’s sequel (or rather, S7 Edge’s) and the first important Note 7 redemption effort ends up retaining the traditional 3.5mm audio port, Samsung is free to basically follow up the pricey and versatile IconX, built-in fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and all, no matter the high ensuing production costs. Just don’t take choice entirely out of the sound equation.