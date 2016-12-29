It’s now widely believed that Samsung will bring its latest trio of mid-range Galaxy A smartphones to Las Vegas for a CES 2017 introduction next week, and while two of the three models have already been rendered, today’s leak of the A3 (2017) and A5 (2017) looks way more generous and dependable.

Forget computer-aided designs, as these are the real deal, although not technically in the flesh and out in the wild. It’s also nice to be able to fill in essentially all of the family’s specification blanks by hearing credible word about the 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED display, octa-core Exynos 7880 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 16MP rear and 16MP front cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017).

As for the 2017 generation of the “modest” Galaxy A3, today’s not the first time we’re seeing a 4.7-inch 720p screen, Exynos 7870 SoC, 2GB RAM, expandable 16GB local hoarding room, and 13/8MP snappers rumored.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear if any of these two will resist water interaction, or just the upper mid-end A7 (2017), with their “high-quality appearance” somewhat depreciated by this fresh round of press-friendly renders. They still look pretty great… for a pair of non-flagship models, but maybe not as “premium” as before, the black variants for instance feeling a little washed-out.

By the way, there are apparently black, gold, blue and pink paint jobs in the pipeline, with European pricing purportedly set at €379 ($395) and €479 ($500) respectively.