BLU Vivo XL2 goes through FCC inspection

On Christmas Eve, software-troubled BLU passed along cellular RF tests and a whole bunch of regulatory must-haves over to the Federal Communications Commission for what is teased in the product identification code as the BLU Vivo XL2, a rather creatively named follow-up to the BLU Vivo XL from earlier this year.

The phablet has no apparent fingerprint sensor, but a very smooth and glossy rear in a pearly white finish. There’s also an aft-facing speaker and capacitive navigation buttons. And, as the term “XL” portends, this phone’s a biggie.

If prior behavior is anything to reckon by, we expect the XL2 to come around CES time.

