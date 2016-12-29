Best of 2016 and prepping for CES 2017 | #PNWeekly 233

We’re finally saying goodbye to 2016. A year full of highs and lows, which devices struck our fancy? Which gadgets fell flat? We’re taking a closer look at our wrap up videos, and looking forward to next year as CES is moving the calendar up on tech announcements for 2017.

Those stories, plus we answer YOUR viewer questions, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast!

Watch the live video broadcast from 10:00pm Pacific on December 29th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

For folks watching live, you can comment and ask questions by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter during the broadcast. For folks watching later, you can shoot your listener emails to podcast [AT] pocketnow [DOT] com for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 233

December 29, 2016

Juan Bagnell

Jules Wang

News

Optional S-Pen heading for Galaxy S8?

Maybe the HTC Ocean will arrive on January 12th after all?

After Cyanogen, what will partners do for Nougat?

Does Google even care why Pixel’s are freezing?

Goodbye 2016 – Our best of the best, phones, cameras, and audio!



We ranked the best smartphone audio. We tackled the best smartphone cameras. We voted on the best smartphones at every price. 2016 is well finished. With an exciting wrap up, and some late arrivals, we now face a fast ramp up to 2017 with an early CES.