High time for a second consumer-ready generation of perhaps the most well-received PC-connected virtual reality headset so far? Maybe, although it’s probably not very realistic to expect a smartphone-similar one-year upgrade cycle.

But technically, it’s been almost a couple of years since HTC first unveiled a pre-release Vive prototype, ultimately made available to the masses in polished form this past April. Hence, it’s not that big of a stretch to look toward the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week for a prospective HTC Vive 2 announcement.

According to local media in the company’s homeland of Taiwan, this evolved, refined and advanced new VR product could sync wirelessly to compatible “PC systems”, presumably right out the box this time, and step both refresh rate up from 90 to 120Hz, and display resolution from 1,080 x 1,200 per eye to full-on 4K. Two 4K screens, mind you, combining for a mouth-watering 8K pixel total.

Granted, it’d have been even cooler if there was reason to dream of a completely untethered, computer-independent HTC Vive 2. Oh, well, maybe next year. For the time being, the aforementioned upgrades, which are by no means modest, will need to do. If recent reports indeed pan out, and occasional first-gen discounts are meant to pave the way for a looming sequel.