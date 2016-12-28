While we absolutely do not expect the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 to see daylight at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung is likely to travel to glamorous Las Vegas for the formal introductions and premiere showcases of three mid-range 2017 A phones and a second-gen Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1 Windows 10 tablet.

First things first though, the chaebol today follows in the footsteps of domestic arch-rival LG by prematurely taking the wraps off a rather intriguing wireless speaker. The H7 doesn’t float in mid-air, it lacks the voice-activated brains of the Amazon Echo or Google Home, and it can’t even benefit from Samsung’s recently announced Harman acquisition just yet.

Still, this lavishly promises “stunning sound quality, premium design and intuitive user experience”, leveraging Samsung’s revolutionary new Ultra-high Quality audio upscale technology to offer 32bit UHQ performance from any source providing 8 to 24bit sound.

The recipient of a 2017 CES Innovation Award already, the Samsung H7 wireless speaker also stands out with stellar bass response and nifty wheel control for both volume adjustment and favorite playlist selection from your choice of streaming services.

Meanwhile, the MS750 soundbar is apparently the first of its kind to embed subwoofer performance directly into the primary unit, and last but not least, the M9500 UHD Blu-ray Player brings Bluetooth Wireless Streaming Support and Samsung Smart Remote integration to your living room, as well as improved mobile capabilities for you to enjoy Blu-ray content on compatible phones.