At the risk of being called a quitter, LG will apparently return to “normal” flagship phone designs after just one modular experiment. One catastrophically failed wide-scale modular trial, that is, with both this fall’s V20 and next spring’s G6 straying relatively far from G5’s controversial “Friends” slide-out accessories approach.

By the looks of both recently disclosed schematics and customary @OnLeaked CAD renders, as well as based on credible word on the street, the LG G6 will arrive completely Friend-less, probably at the Mobile World Congress in February ahead of a commercial launch the following month.

Think of the G6 as a cross between the G5 and V20, though something about it feels a little too generic. You have this straightforward rectangular slab, free of bells and whistles almost altogether, with no pronounced curves, no all-glass construction, no nothing.

Well, at least you’re still looking at a dual rear camera setup with dual-tone LED flash, fingerprint reader right underneath it doubling as a power button, and yes, both a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

The metallic (hopefully, for real this time) back cover “may not be removable”, which could hold the battery permanently in place too, while last year’s 7.7mm waist is said to go slightly up to between 8 and 8.3mm.

No screen size or resolution changes are expected, as LG believes it’s hit the sweet spot at 5.3 inches and Quad HD, with glossy and matte finishes reportedly in the pipeline, plus a “highly reflective metallic material.” Excited? Bored? Conflicted? Let us know how you feel in the comments section below.