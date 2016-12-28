Christmas is a traditional time of cheer, awkward family reunions and… gadget sales prosperity, with Apple always in the lead when it comes to seasonal device activations and app downloads.

According to fresh research conducted by mobile analytics, monetization and advertising firm Flurry between December 19 and 25, iPhones and iPads combined for a comfortably dominant 44 percent share of smartphone and tablet gift-giving this year, more than double Samsung’s silver medal-winning numbers.

That’s a pretty remarkable gap, seeing as how many rushed to call the iPhone 7 boring and repetitive just a few months ago, and the most recent iPad release took place way back in March. Then again, Samsung was probably unable to come closer to the Christmas and Chanukah manufacturer champ due primarily to the Galaxy Note 7 double recall and ultimate discontinuation.

On that note (pun intended), Samsung actually pulled off an impressive feat, enlarging its slice of the pie from 19.8 percent last year to 21 points in 2016. Meanwhile, Apple lost a bit of steam, dropping from 49.1 percentage points to “only” 44 year-on-year.

Huawei is the new distant third-place finisher, replacing Nokia, yes, Nokia on the final podium spot, followed closely by LG, Amazon, OPPO, Xiaomi and Motorola. As far as form factors go, medium phones (3.5 to 4.9 inches) may still rule the charts, but phablets continue to grow at a crazy fast pace, leaving both “full-size” and small tablets considerably behind.