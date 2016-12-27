Wileyfox after Cyanogen: Android Nougat is coming

Wileyfox is one of two prominent manufacturer partners to Android ROM vendor Cyanogen. And, at least for the next few days, it still is.

But beyond December 31, the UK startup will have to figure out how to bring fresh updates to the deprecated software on its six devices out in the market.

Luckily for its customers, the company looks committed to the challenge and is addressing the issue in a statement through its live chat support staff:

Hi, Our OS Strategy and Software plan moving forward will be complete soon.

We have agreed a smooth transition where we will continue deliver constant and consistent software and OS updates.

Our plan is to bring our entire Wileyfox portfolio onto Android N, the latest version of Google Android’s OS, in a timely manner – while still continuing to protect the range with Google software security updates.

We will share our full and final plan in due time.

The message received by Redditor /u/BurkusCat (linked in our Source spot) also added that Wileyfox does not represent Cyanogen in its comments and that it is confident that the “software will continue to evolve and stay pure to Android, enhanced to maximise our consumers’ user experience.”

While there are some stray manufacturers with the odd Cyanogen phone or two (like ZUK and bq) Micromax sub-brand Yu is the only other company with a Cyanogen-dependent product portfolio that will either need weaning off or reworking altogether. We shall see how these companies evolve.