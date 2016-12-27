Top 5 Audio Smartphones of 2016: The best speakers and headphone jacks!

Wrapping up 2016, we’re starting off with audio! Which phone had the best speaker performance? Which phone will do the best job powering your headphones? Can there be one overall winner for the audiophiles in our audience?

Just because a phone might have speakers and the ability to use headphones, doesn’t mean all smartphones are created equal. Where 2016 was an amazing year for camera hardware, audio wasn’t as well supported from manufacturers we’d normally turn to for high quality solutions.

No cop outs here, these are the top five audio performers of 2016, ranked by our personal listening experiences, and the benchmarks we run each phone through while producing our reviews. So let’s get to it. Time to take our final listen to all of the phones we reviewed this year and deliver a proper ranking!

Top 5 Audio Smartphones of 2016

