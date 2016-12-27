The end of Galaxy S8 leaks? There’s not even a hiatus in sight, including during the holidays, with the latest semi-credible Weibo rumor on Samsung’s “next big thing” started on Christmas Day. A tireless tipster with a decent Chinese microblogging track record when it comes to uncovering future high-end smartphone upgrades foretells of a massive memory bump and an important internal storage increment as well.

This is not the first time we’re hearing of the possibility that the Galaxy S8 could pack a record-breaking 8GB RAM in the spring, but following encouraging early gossip, the inside consensus was the Note 7 redemption effort would ultimately “settle” for “only” 6 gigs of the good stuff.

Now we’re back to dreaming big, and expecting Samsung to double down, plus move up from the UFS 2.0 standard to 2.1 speeds. That means the Universal Flash Storage of the Galaxy S8, likely capping off at 256GB capacity, will be a lot faster than anything you’ve been dealing with so far.

It remains to be seen however if perhaps the microSD card slot shall leave the equation… again, and we’re still left wondering whether 8 gigabytes of RAM isn’t overkill. Even alongside crazy new powerhouses of 10nm Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 processors.