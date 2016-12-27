Samsung is apparently looking to outdo itself when it comes to mid-range smartphone confusion choice, prepping a Galaxy C7 Pro that’s awfully similar to the standard C7, skipping the C9 to jump straight to the C9 Pro, and now also working on an eerily familiar Galaxy C5 Pro, aka SM-C5010.

Approved by China’s FCC equivalent for a no doubt fast-approaching local launch, the 5.2-inch C5 Pro is a near-duplicate of the original Galaxy C5, model number SM-C5000, in terms of exterior design. But under the hood, you’ll find a souped-up 3,000mAh battery (compared to the C5’s 2,600mAh cell), leading to a small increase in device thickness.

Still, this purported C5 Pro is relatively lightweight, at 143 grams, and slender (6.95mm), with premium metal all over, a plentiful 4GB RAM in tow, as well as Android 6.0 Marshmallow (bummer!), expandable 64GB internal storage, Full HD AMOLED screen resolution, and a 16MP rear-facing camera.

Much like the C9 Pro, the non-flagship phone will cater to selfie addicts with a very impressive 16-megapixel front shooter too, possibly wrapping up its decent list of upgrades by taking a Snapdragon 626 processor in to replace the SD617. Let’s just hope pricing won’t go through the roof.