No New Year’s fukubukoro from Apple in Japan this year?

The new year in Japan usually means 108 tolls of the bells at Buddhist monasteries and plenty of fukubukuro to go around? What are fukubukuro (福袋), you ask? Well, they’re bags that shops fill up with assorted goodies and then sell at random to consumers for a fixed price. Think of them as retailers giving out crackers in Britain or, to a lesser extent, hongbao in China.

Apple has done this a few times on January 2, sometimes landing customers with iPads, PowerBeats speakers, Macbooks and other such big ticket items for a relatively chump fee of ¥36,000 or $300.

This year, though, Apple Japan’s site makes no mentions of fukubukuro in its shop page teaser for a New Year’s sale. But the discounts are happening anyways on January 2.

Be there or be square?