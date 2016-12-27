Phones
654

The OG Moto G (3rd gen) can still be a smart buy at $90 unlocked from B&H

Contents
Advertisement

No longer sold through Lenovo’s official “Moto Maker” US e-store, and relatively hard to come by at third-party retailers like Best Buy as well, last year’s budget-friendly Motorola Moto G release is seriously overshadowed by 2016’s G4, G4 Plus and G4 Play.

But while you can get plenty of nice deals on all three new Moto G family members, some of the top ones involve a few strings, catches, Amazon Prime subscriptions or Verizon prepaid account obligations.

That’s where B&H Photo Video comes in during its “special 2-day spectacular” ending December 28 at 11:59 PM EST, selling the unlocked, string-free third-generation Moto G for a lower price than similarly unbound G4 and even G4 Play models.

For a measly $89.95, down from a list price of $179.95… more than a year ago, you can now score a respectable water-resistant 5-inch Android phone by any standards, HD screen resolution, quad-core Snapdragon 410 processing power, 1GB RAM, expandable 8GB storage, 13/5MP cameras, all-day battery, 4G LTE speeds and all.

You’re obviously free to activate the Moto G (3rd gen) on your North American GSM network of choice, and B&H even throws in a complimentary spare blue shell to replace the base black back cover when you’re feeling, well, blue and need some cheering up.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
44%
Like It
11%
Want It
0%
Had It
11%
Hated It
33%
Source
B&H Photo Video
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
2015 Moto G, Android, B&H, Deals, Lenovo, Moto G, Moto G (3rd gen), Moto G3, Motorola, News
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).