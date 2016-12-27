No longer sold through Lenovo’s official “Moto Maker” US e-store, and relatively hard to come by at third-party retailers like Best Buy as well, last year’s budget-friendly Motorola Moto G release is seriously overshadowed by 2016’s G4, G4 Plus and G4 Play.

But while you can get plenty of nice deals on all three new Moto G family members, some of the top ones involve a few strings, catches, Amazon Prime subscriptions or Verizon prepaid account obligations.

That’s where B&H Photo Video comes in during its “special 2-day spectacular” ending December 28 at 11:59 PM EST, selling the unlocked, string-free third-generation Moto G for a lower price than similarly unbound G4 and even G4 Play models.

For a measly $89.95, down from a list price of $179.95… more than a year ago, you can now score a respectable water-resistant 5-inch Android phone by any standards, HD screen resolution, quad-core Snapdragon 410 processing power, 1GB RAM, expandable 8GB storage, 13/5MP cameras, all-day battery, 4G LTE speeds and all.

You’re obviously free to activate the Moto G (3rd gen) on your North American GSM network of choice, and B&H even throws in a complimentary spare blue shell to replace the base black back cover when you’re feeling, well, blue and need some cheering up.