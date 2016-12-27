Maybe HTC Ocean Note will come on January 12 after all?
HTC has something special “for U” on January 12. We still do not officially know what it is, but there have been guesses and speculative jabs at what might be up for the day.
According to Taiwanese outlet ePrice, there’s growing probability that at least one of the products that will be showcased will be a device that’s been codenamed “Ocean Note”. It is rumored that the January 12 date has strong support and that sales will begin before January 28, the start of the Lunar New Year holidays.
The HTC Ocean concept was leaked in a designer’s portfolio video a few months ago that portrays a device with hardware design similar to what HTC has done for its One series and the HTC 10. Hardware buttons have been replaced with touch-capacitive siderails and “Sense Touch” software interface that cleverly takes advantage of them.
Three such devices are rumored to take on the concept, with the “Note” being one of them. The two others, “Master” and “Smart,” are presumed to be the main variant and a lighter-duty one, respectively. All three may come to market under different series brands — the “Master” will be in the vein of the One (10?) series, the “Smart” will be in the Desire series while the “Note” will get a new umbrella.
It isn’t clear if the trio will be announced or released simultaneously, but all three are supposedly scheduled to be revealed within the first quarter.
It’s also unprecedented for HTC to make such an early play at the smartphone market, but it could find some support in drafting distance from Samsung and LG product launches in the spring, a new brand and a “Note” phablet solution that may fill the void of the Note 7 and beat the LG V20’s sales performance. It definitely needs the support after another year of poor shipment numbers.
We’ll have to see how much of this holds up, but we wouldn’t push too much doubt here.