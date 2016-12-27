LeEco Le Pro 3 OTA update cleans up EUI just a bit
Sure, LeEco might be wrong-headed in its approach to spreading its brand across the world (at least to investors). But at least it’s trying. And it’s trying to make that apparent on the consumer side.
The LeEco Le Pro 3, the top-tier phone made public in the US a couple of months ago, now has an over-the-air update destined for it.
It’s not Android Nougat, but it takes users to EUI version 5.8.020S and most of the improvements have to do with cleaning and prettying up said user interface: adding iOS-esque badges to apps on the home screen for notifications; dropping superfluous empty subject banners on SMS; reducing Bluetooth scanning periods to save on device resources; camera improvements and; app permission tweaks, among others.
The Google Mobile Services app package has been updated, too, for “increased stability & stability.”
The roll-out will take its time. There’s been some, but less love for the mid-range Le S3.