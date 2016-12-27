Is your desktop cluttered with mobile chargers? Replace them all with the sleek and powerful Kinkoo 10-Port USB Charging Station, 23% off for Pocketnow readers.

The Kinkoo Charging Station allows you to juice as many as ten USB-powered devices simultaneously. It offers a combined 60W of power across all ten ports to safely charge your Android or iOS smartphones and tablets — as well as other devices — as fast as possible.

Why have a charger for each device when you can just get the Kinkoo Charging Station instead? With this hub, you’ll no longer need to keep track of all your chargers, so you can eliminate a lot of the clutter from your desk. It’s safe to use with all USB-powered devices, looks great at home and at the office, and is easily portable too.

Simplify your life. Replace your device chargers with the Kinkoo 10-Port USB Charging Station, $37.99 at the Pocketnow Deals Store.