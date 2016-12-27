Wearables
HTC Vive is $100 off, but Microsoft is giving more

It’s already well and good that one of the first and biggest splashes in virtual reality is going for $699 for a limited time at the Microsoft Store and at the HTC Vive website. Even sweeter is the fact that customers will also be getting promo codes for free access to “The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed” and “Zombie Training Simulator.”

But Microsoft is putting on an additional $100 gift code for its store (to be used within seven days) and if you bundle in a qualifying GeForce GTX chip purchase or a Vive-compatible PC checkout, you’ll also get three free VR games and an additional top-off discount, too.

It really seems that HTC has some promotional clout over Oculus here.

