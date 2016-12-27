Wondering exactly how “wide” of an Android smartphone portfolio Finnish startup HMD Global Oy might have planned for Nokia’s highly anticipated 2017 market comeback?

Hit-and-miss anonymous “industry sources” routinely quoted by Taiwanese publication Digitimes today claim “four new models” are on schedule for Q2 and Q3 launches next year, not counting the road-opening D1C, or DIC, that’s supposedly breaking cover at the Mobile World Congress in February in “two versions.”

It’s unclear if those four somewhat distant “models” will be four distinct phones or perhaps just two main devices, each available in a couple of configurations separated merely by their RAM and ROM attributes.

But these sometimes accurate, sometimes not insiders expect screen sizes to range from 5 to 5.7 inches, with either Full or Quad HD resolution in tow, panels supplied by LG, CTC and Innolux, and of course, FIH Mobile, aka Foxconn, a very important “production partner.”

As for the Nokia-branded, HMD-distributed D1C, current predictions paint an overall mid-range picture, 2 and 3GB RAM, 5 and 5.5-inch Full HD display, $150 and $200 prices forecasted for two MWC-headed variants. Interested or disappointed?