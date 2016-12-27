Gionee is a Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer primarily known for releasing affordable Android models with either huge batteries or remarkably slender profiles. And while the company’s latest domestic flagship product certainly falls in the former category, it’s also special for targeting business users with a premium design… and fitting price tag.

The M2017 is by no means cheap, especially by Chinese standards, although compared to many so-called luxury gadgets available in the Western hemisphere, it’s quite the bargain. Starting at RMB 7,000 ($1,007) on January 6 in a 128GB internal storage configuration, this 5.7-inch beast equally stands out with its classy use of extravagant build materials and a mind-blowing 7,000mAh battery.

Technically, that’s two 3,500mAh cells thrown together inside a not-so-bulky 238 grams package measuring under 11mm in thickness and, of course, lasting a record-breaking 32 hours of uninterrupted talk time between charges.

Thanks to an otherwise mediocre Snapdragon 653 processor, the Gionee M2017 also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard for hyper-fast power-up activity. And no, there aren’t any other compromises made to keep the pricing bar relatively low.

You get a plentiful 6GB RAM, Quad HD screen resolution, curved edges, dual 13 + 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP selfie shooter, strong China Telecom cellular encryption, as well as fast and secure fingerprint recognition. No headphone jack or microSD card slot, unfortunately, and no Android Nougat (yet), with a 256GB Gionee M2017 top-shelf variant available in a killer Italian custom alligator leather finish at 17,000 Yuan, or $2,445. Okay, that one’s a little extreme.